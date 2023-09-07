From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, has sent another batch of 50 indigent students to the ESM University, Benin Republic, on scholarship.

Daily Sun gathered that some of the benefiaries of OPM Scholarship Scheme, who left the country on Thursday, for Benin Republic, had finished secondary school five years ago without hope of furthering their university education until God remembered them through the cleric.

The OPM General Overseer, who is widely known for his humanitarian work, had earlier sent over 650 students to ESM University, who are currently under his scholarship scheme.

Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the cleric, Kenneth Nwachi, disclosed that there are over 4,000 students on overseas scholarship in different countries like Poland, Turkey, Cyprus, United States of America (USA) and others.

Nwachi said: “For the first time in the history of any university, God used Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere to establish a free restaurant inside a university campus in Benin Republic to enable all the students under his scholarship scheme to feed adequately. ”

According to Chinyere’s Special Assistant (Special Duties), Nwachi, the scholarships are funded from the tithes and offerings in the church.

Nwachi added: “Recall that the man of God recently acquired a land in Umuahia for the building of the second OPM Free School for Autism and Down Syndrome.

“This is after building one of the largest free schools for Autism and Down Syndrome in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the first in Africa. He also has 27 free schools for the less privileged.”