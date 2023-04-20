• Saves government, individuals N534.7m on CS, normal deliveries

The Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Free Specialist Hospital said it has successfully recorded delivery of 4,892 babies from inception (2012 till date) and saved government and individuals a whopping sum of N534,730,000.00.

The Free Specialist Hospital was established by the Founder and General Overseer of OPM, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, in Ohanku Ndoki, Abia State, in 2012, while the one in Rivers State was established on April 17, 2019.

Chinyere disclosed that the amount, N534,730,000.00, was spent on Cesarian Session (CS) and normal deliveries alone.

He explained that the free services from registration, ante natal, drugs, scan to all relevant medical check-ups, are offered to members of the public irrespective of tribe, religion and race, in an effort to help reduce the high rate of maternal mortality in Nigeria,

According to Chinyere, the General Overseer, “More than half a billion naira have been spent to save lives of pregnant mothers and children in OPM Free Specialist Hospital using tithes.”

He continued: “Deliveries with complications through cesarian session (CS), as at today, the 19th April, 2023, OPM Free Specialist Hospital has recorded the total of 531 deliveries in Port Harcourt (Rivers State) and Abia State free of charge. In other hospitals, cesarian session costs N350,000.

“Normal deliveries in OPM Free Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt and Abia State as at today, 19th April, 2023, is 4,361. Remember, all deliveries are free-of-charge.

Normal deliveries in hospitals cost from N80,000.

Daily Sun learnt that normal deliveries of 4,361 cost the hospital N348,880,000.00; while deliveries through CS gulped N185, 850,000.00.

It was noted that complicated deliveries, which at times lead to premature delivery, cost the hospital so much by putting the child or children on incubator.

According to the church authority, pregnant mothers are given delivery packs free-of-charge and the cost implication of purchase of drugs and injections is outrageous.

Daily Sun also noted that the free hospital pays consultants, workers salaries and takes care of the feeding of the nursing mothers before they are discharged and finally assists them (nursing mothers) with transport money back home.