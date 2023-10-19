From Joseph Obukata, Warri

An independent research group, Precious Hands and Brains Consult, in a statewide opinion poll, has projected incumbent Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to win the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Incumbent Governor Diri who is vying for a second term of office under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is expected to slug it out with former governor and immediate past minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and Labour Party (LP) candidate and former Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) President, Mr. Udengs Eradiri in the November 11 polls.

Presenting the opinion poll conducted by a team of professionals in Ughelli, Delta state, former Guardian Newspaper Editor, Abraham Ogbodo, yesterday, told newsmen that two pivotal studies relating to participatory democracy and good governance were conducted before the group arrived at its final analytical report that Governor Diri’s chances in the poll was brighter than his rivals in the race.

Ogbodo said that despite the poll’s optimistic results obtained from across the eight Local Government Areas of the state to evaluate the potential re-election of the incumbent Governor, the group further sought to cross-verify it with tangible evidence of effective governance.

To this end, they launched a second project to assess the impact of Diri’s “Prosperity Administration” through a comprehensive performance report card for his first term, he said.

The veteran journalist noted that Diri’s report card covered various aspects, including infrastructure development, education, health, agriculture, security, sports, and workers’ welfare, adding that the study found that the governor’s pro-people programs and policies were key determinants of his approval ratings among the Bayelsa people.

Giving graphic details of the poll, Ogbodo, disclosed that Diri beats his opponents in the collected data incorporated feedback from 990 respondents (463 males and 527 females), predominantly aged 30-39.

He said that most respondents relied on radio for information about the Prosperity Administration of Governor Diri adding that the opinion poll revealed that 70% believed Governor Diri had fulfilled his campaign promises, while 73.4% indicated they would vote for him in the upcoming election.

The respondents evaluated the governor’s performance in various areas of grassroots development, rating him high in infrastructural development (77.8%), health care provision (74.7%), education (72.9%), youth empowerment (76.6%), and security (72.1%).

Ogbodo said that in the state-wide survey conducted using a Stratified Random Sampling method, the voices of Bayelsans were collected, expressing their sentiments on the governor’s tenure and their aspirations for the future.

He, however, said that the people felt more focus was needed on job creation and health care centres, maintaining that education and roads were also identified as areas requiring further attention from the governor.

Ogbodo said that the study indicated that the governor’s humble and fair approach to governance contributed significantly to his popularity, despite the unique challenges posed by Bayelsa’s topography and political history, adding that the research suggested that Governor Diri’s second term, if elected, could continue the positive trajectory of his first tenure.