Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, said God has been the pillar of support for the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC), saying the group has threshold to survive all crisis.

Adams stated this in Lagos during the 2023 edition of a thanksgiving service organised by the organisation.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who is also the national coordinator of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, pointed out that the reason for the thanksgiving programme is to appreciate God for keeping the hope of the group alive, adding that OPC had, in the last two decades, survived various challenges either from within or outside the South West region.

Adams maintained also that the challenges encountered in the past years were purely like a blessing in disguise for the Yoruba race.

“In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organisation in Yoruba land. We have secured the South West region from internal and external aggressors.

“OPC has fought many wars. The war we are fighting now is the spiritual war. And that is where God has been the pillar of support for our organisation.

Islamic cleric, Abdul Mumin Saliu, said OPC has shown enough commitment to the will of God by organising a special thanksgiving service to appreciate Allah for keeping the group’s hope alive.

“Allah has been of great blessing to the organisation for surviving the most trying period in the life of the group. I urge all members of the organisation to keep faith with the leadership of the organisation.

Meanwhile, Ayobami Ojo of the Apostolic Garden Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Lagos spoke about the need for the Yoruba socio-cultural to remain consistent in seeking the face of God in all its programmes.

“It is worthy of the organisation to praise God. God appreciates praise in the life of his creatures. The OPC has passed through the thick and thin and now become a formidable force in the South West,” he said.