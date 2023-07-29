Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi has restated the need for an enduring synergy among producers of Adire indigenous textile across the South West. Olori Ogunwusi spoke in Lagos, during a special visit to the Chairman of the National Union of Textile Garment Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) Kampala Sector, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, at the union Secretariat, at Itire-Ikate LCDA, Lagos.

The Ife queen, who is also the Creative Director of Adire Textile Hub in Ife, indicated her interest in building a unifying template that would also showcases the beauty of Yoruba indigenous textile materials and products that can compete with those of the global market.

She expressed satisfaction at the efforts of the Lagos State chapter of the union for promoting indigenous textile and using their products to project the cultural identity of the Yoruba.

She expressed hope that the union would partner with her on the Adire Indigenous Textile Exhibition in Ile Ife,Osun State in September.

Chairman, Itire Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Hammed Olanrewaju Apatira, also played host to Olori Ogunwusi at the Council Secretariat.

He applauded the Itire-Ikate artisans under the leadership of Mr Lawal and pledged that the council would continue to support the union’s initiatives. He said the council under his leadership would make the business environment viable for growth and development. Comrade Lawal, who is also the Project Manager and co-organiser of the Adire Indigenous Textile Exhibition, expressed gratitude to Olori Ogunwusi for the visit.

He said the sector is ready to partner with the queen in her efforts to transform the laudable project.

Our job as National Union of Textile Garment Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) Kampala Sector,is to promote indigenous textile. And we will continue to do that.

“The chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA has been supporting our dreams for years. He has been the pillar of support for our sector, and we have been able to project our works through his support since I became the chairman of the union in Lagos State,” he said.