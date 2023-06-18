By Bolaji Okunola

Wife of Ooni of Ife, Temitope Enitan Egunwusi, has been certified by Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) for completing Humanitarian course in the United State.

The short course, which took place at HHI’s renowned campus, Cambridge, Massachusetts provided the invaluable knowledge and skills to enhance the impact of her non-governmental organization, Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) projects across Africa, in line with global standards, best practices, and the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Receiving her certificate, the queen whose outfit focused on uplifting less privilege kids and underdeveloped communities in Africa, hailed her husband, Enitan Ogunwusi for his moral backup which inspired her to enviable height. She however stated the workshop has provided her an immersive learning experience focused on monitoring and evaluating humanitarian programs. Expressing further, she hinted the training also emphasized the importance of meeting top officials of United Nations’, which serve as a blueprint for achieving sustainable development worldwide.

In her words: ” I’m happy for achieving this for the development of my non governmental organization, Hope Alive Initiative (HAI). I will love to give kudos to the chairman of the initiative, king Enitan Egunwusi for his financial and moral support. I settled for this with the aim of revolutionizing the way (HAI) engages with underserved communities. This approach fosters a sense of empowerment, ensuring that HAI’s impact will continue to benefit generations to come.”

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to participate in the program. Throughout the course, I had the opportunity to work with esteemed individuals as a team from prominent organizations such as the Penny Appeal USA, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO). Together, we embarked on a case study project focusing on how Penny Appeal USA implements Solar Power Water Centers across three countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan). This real-world project presented an ideal opportunity for me to acquire practical insights and strategies to improve the implementation, evaluation, and sustainability of similar endeavors carried out by (HAI) in Africa.”

” With this, I envisions a future where each initiative becomes an enduring asset owned by the communities it serves.”

“Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa (HAI) is a trailblazing nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing hope and sustainable development to communities across Africa. Through initiatives such as healthcare programs, education initiatives, and water projects, HAI has positively impacted the lives of countless individuals, fostering social and economic empowerment.”