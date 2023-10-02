Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has challenged indigenes of Ile Ife, Osun State, to contribute to the development of the community and the Yoruba nation as a whole.

This is as the Ooni, at the weekend, honoured the illustrious sons and daughters of Ile Ife with different awards at the Olojo Festival 2023, which ended yesterday.

The awardees included Gbenga Olowo, immediate past president of Aviation Round Table (ART) who was honoured with Community Service Award.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the ceremony, the Ooni of Ife Community Award, at the palace, Ogunwusi appealed to sons and daughters of Ile Ife in the Diaspora to return to the community to foster development in the area.

He regretted that some of the indigenes preferred to develop other cities, while neglecting Ile Ife, but reiterated that the palace was willing and ready to work with everyone in order to develop the area.

On the award, Ooni said it was to celebrate the valuable contributions made by individuals and corporate organisations to the general advancement of Ile Ife.

No fewer than eight individual and organisations were honoured by the Ooni.

Speaking on the award presented to Olowo, the Ooni described the Sabre Tech chairman as one of the eminent sons of Ile Ife who believed in quality service delivery to the community.

Olowo commended the Ooni for recognising his ‘little contribution’ to the elevation of Ile Ife.

He said it would spur him to do more for the community, just as he appealed to others to join hands with the Ooni to move the community forward.