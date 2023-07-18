From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company (IVM) Limited, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, has explained why Nigeria needed vehicles with alternative fuel sources.

Dr Chukwuma gave the explanation Monday when Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, the wife of Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi visited the IVM plant, Nnewi, Anambra State as part of her royal tour to selected corporate organizations in Nigeria.

At the IVM factory, Her Regal Majesty expressed gratitude to the company for producing affordable cars with alternative fuel sources.

“I must say thank you to the CEO of Innoson’s company, especially for this new initiative that brought me here to the company, which is to see how the economic situation can be a little bit softened especially on the masses who are grossly affected.

“Thank you for connecting with what our vision is, which is to serve the less privileged people because give and take, everybody needs to be okay, either the rich, the middle class and especially the underserved ones who can no longer afford their transport fare like before, ” she said.

Queen Temitope who is the convener of Hopesalive Initiative for Africa, explained how IVM’s initiatives aligned with her vision of serving the less privileged.

She equally called the attention of the government to support IVM for a better Nigeria.

“I would say that let the government support this initiative. This is amazing and as proud Nigerians, we can make this happen, sustain it and we will continue to make our nation proud, ” she added.

On her thoughts on the local manufacturing she described it as fulfilling, in the sense that, according to her, a Nigerian could do this.

“So, I am a proud Nigerian and it is an experience for me to find a company like this that could kick start from the scratch and end up producing such luxury cars. it’s applaudable, ” she further said.

Dr Chukwuma appreciated their visit and said that vehicles with alternative fuel sources were what Nigeria needed at this stage of the nation’s economic development.

He said: ” What Nigeria needs now are buses that run on CNG and by the time this is done on a large scale, the price of fuel will reduce. This can help stabilize the economy. In this factory we produce 30 – 60 units of vehicles everyday for people in Nigeria and beyond.

“Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing is an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company with a workforce of over seven thousand in Nigeria, producing quality vehicles for African roads, ” he explained.