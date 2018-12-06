Miss Adedamola Tolubi, 300-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife, has emerged the winner of the 2018/2019 edition of Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural Pageant.

In the highly contested pageant sponsored by the House of Oduduwa Foundation and hosted by the wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, in Abeokuta, Adedamola beat five other finalists to clinch the coveted crown after being certified by the four-man panel of judges.

She took home a brand new Toyota Camry car, N1 million cash prize in cheque among other prizes.

The 1st and 2nd runners up collected N7500,000 and N500,000 respectively, while two other winners got N200,000 each.

Notable personalities that graced the occasion include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Alake of Egba land, Oba Gbadebo and Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

In his remarks at the pageant, Governor Amosun thanked the Ooni for granting the hosting right of the competition to Ogun State and naming his wife as the living model of the Queen Moremi Ajasoro legacy.

He noted that the cultural pageantry is an effort to re-awaken the Moremi legacy in Yoruba land, saying the awareness has brought together brothers from all the states of the Southwest, Kogi, Edo and Kwara to promote the cultural heritage of the Yoruba.

Ogunwusi presented a plaque and an artwork to the governor for his interest in the art and culture of the Yoruba