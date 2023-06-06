By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Oodua self-determination groups have thrown their weight behind the removal of fuel subsidies.

The groups at a press conference in Lagos Tuesday, stated that if Nigeria does not kill fuel subsidy, fuel subsidy will kill Nigeria, and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for mustering the political courage to effect the fuel subsidy removal.

It also urged Tinubu to in addition to effecting the fuel subsidy removal also make it his administration’s priority to commit to restructuring Nigeria into a true Federalism and argued that the subsisting system of government in operation in Nigeria under the 1999 constitution is unsustainable.

It warned the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other groups protesting against the fuel subsidy removal that the Oodua Self-Determination Groups will not allow any form of anti-fuel subsidy removal in any part of the South West.

In a statement read by Mr Rasaq Olokoba, leader of Oodua Youth Movement (OYM), they said: “Due to this subsidy, Nigeria’s economy that depends on 90 per cent on petroleum exports for its revenue, and one-third of its gross domestic product (GDP) has been recording zero revenue from the sector. Nigeria currently owes massive local and foreign debts to the tune of N71 trillion. That is our reality. Another reality is that if we don’t kill subsidy, subsidy will kill us.

“The joint Oodua Self-Determination Groups are speaking on behalf of the Yoruba people that no part of the South-West shall be available for any fuel subsidy unrest or other unrests. The proposed protests and civil disobedience over the fuel subsidy should be suspended immediately, while dialogue continues and the government is allowed to come up with lasting solutions that will drive the development of Nigeria and the welfare of the citizens.”

It said subsidy had prevented the take-off of the 20 private refineries licenced by the federal government save for that of Dangote because the investors found out that they could not recoup their investments in the subsisting subsidy regime at the time.

“Has anyone wondered why is it that since the year 2000, when the Nigerian government gave about 20 refinery licences to private companies, not one refinery has been built, apart from the Dangote refinery? Simple, investors and licence holders found they could not recover their investments due to the artificially low price structure caused by fuel subsidies. Total deregulation of the oil sector is the way to go.”

He urged the NLC and TUC to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.

He said, ” Let us give the new government a chance. The President has already begun the most robust move, since 1999, to put the refineries in order and bring them back to work. The Port Harcourt Refinery will roll out products before December. In addition to that, the government plans to dish out palliatives to 50 million Nigerians through a cash-transfer programme targeting the poor to cushion the effect of zero-fuel subsidy. Moreover, plans have been set in motion to upgrade the minimum wage from the current N30,000 to a higher figure.

He added that the task of providing palliative should be that of everyone and not the government alone and blamed organized labour for only being interested in salary increases.

It is the responsibility of all Nigerians to provide palliative, not the government alone. The NLC and TUC must also play their part, it should not only be about demanding for salary increases, what have the NLC and TUC done about price control and stabilisation, they don’t think about that one,” he stated.