By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Oodua Descendants Freight Forwarders Global Association is seeking solution to end the crisis in the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

The crisis, which has rocked the foremost clearing agents association four almost four years in the maritime industry has become an lingering issue in the association.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the President, Oodua Descendants Freight Forwarders Global Association, Chief. Segun Adefioye said that the group is seeking to end the crisis, saying that the crisis in the association needs urgent intervention.

However, Adefioye declared that the group will set up a 7-man committee that will meet with the Yoruba gladiators in both factions of the association in a means to putting an end to the crisis in the association.

Those the group said they will be meeting worh Prince Taiye Oyeniyi, Alhaji Mustapha Taiwo, Dr. Kayode Farinto, Prince Olayiwola Shittu, Alhaji Bojuri Akinsola, Dayo Azeez , Chief Odedeyi Sunday and Eniola Igbaraola, Alhaji Babatunde Mukaila, Taiwo Afolabi, Olumide Fakanlu, Bayo Oyekangun, Biodun Ogunfowora and Chief Oye Ariyo.

According to him, if the Yoruba extraction can agree to sheat their sword the crisis in the association will be resolved, adding that the reconciliatory meeting with the aggrieved parties will commence from Monday 20 to April 3, 2023.

He explained that the committee has two weeks to submit their report within the time frame in order to take further steps to resolve the crisis.

Speaking on the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association which is expected to take place on Wednesday, the Oodua President urged all license members to embrace peace and attend the AGM in order to hear their view.

“We were forced to call for this press briefing. We know that for almost four years now our brothers in ANLCA have been in crisis with each other which almost claims life, a lot of money spent, time wasted Oodua descendants freight forwarders global association has been watching and studying the situation with keen interest, we have made steps to have meeting with some of our elders on ihe issue but we were stylishly turned down.

“How long should we continue to live in crisis, we should remember the sons of whom we are.We called for this press briefing to let Oodua sons and daughters know what is going on among their sons in ANLCA that has negatively affected thousands of freight forwarders, and the steps we are about to take in the settlement/reconciliation process.

“As we have taken a step today in the reconciliation process we implore them to embrace peace and attend the coming AGM to hear their view, while we on our path will continue with our reconciliation moves among the elders.

“It is our belief that, if we are at peace ANLCA will be peaceful. We have between now and 3 April to find a solution to the crises. The reconciliation committee that will be constituted will commence a reconciliation meeting from Monday 20 to April 3, with the aggrieved members,” he said.