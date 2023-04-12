Nonyem Onyechi formally resumed duty as acting executive chairman/chief executive (EVC/CE) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and declared the stability of the its system and pursuit of industrialisation agenda of the Federal Government as top priorities.

The acting EVC/CE, who took over from Mohammed Haruna after 10 years in the saddle pledged her total commitment to promote NASENI through its activities as one of the most visible legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari to be bequeathed to the next government in May 2023.

According to her, President Buhari has demonstrated much benevolence to the agency by approving large funding and investments to NASENI to manufacture and fabricate machines as well as facilitating the technical supports needed by the agency to facilitate Nigeria’s industrialisation.

Onyechi said the NASENI’s management is poised to take the agency to a desirable height with growing support by staff and stakeholders and to strengthen its capacity while maintaining its development institutes, productive outfits and skill acquisition centres across the country.

Onyechi holds a Bachelors and Masters of Science degrees in the sciences with bias in Zoology from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka and University of Lagos respectively.She is a professional member of Nigerian Institute of Management and Materials Society of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants and a Chartered Management Consultant.

She has civil service working experience spanning over three decades beginning from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and later, she moved to NASENI following the establishment of the agency in 1992.

She is a thorough-bred public servant and until her elevation to the office of acting executive vice chairman, she was the coordinating director, Planning Business Development of the agency.

She is known to be abreast and well-grounded in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation policies and had demonstrated satisfactory skills and best practices in its formulations and implementations for NASENI mandate.

Onyechi also is of proven integrity, transparency and accountability which earned her the highly coveted NASENI Merit Award as the Best Performing Director in 2018.

NASENI had provided immense support to the defence industry in the country by manufacturing military grade equipment with superb efficiency, including drones used in surveillance and aerial weapons of warfare to fight insecurity in the country. It has also strengthened its cooperation in the area of R&Ds.

The skill acquisition and training centres of NASENI have proved to be some of the best in capacity building for people with new skills in engineering, science, technology and innovation as well as boosting artisanal skills for small and medium enterprises across the country. NASENI has also collaborated with a German company, Atmosfair, to produce and distribute thousands of environment-friendly Save 80 cooking stoves for women in the states and the Federal Capital Territory .

The agency also collaborated with countries such as Jordan, Italy and Czech Republic to revolutionise agriculture in the country. It has also built capacity for renewable energy by investing in solar plants in parts of the country among other achievements.

The partners of the agency and international organisations are by this message, assured of a more fruitful collaboration to perpetuate this enduring legacy of President Buhari in his quest to transform Nigeria and make it one of the most industrialised countries in the world.