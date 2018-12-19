Late Chief MKO Abiola’s election campaign is an epitome of first class political advertising. Fantastically issue-based, it met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. Tagged “Hope ’93,” his presidential aspiration-cum-campaign truly boosted hope in a country on the verge of collapse. It was but a short-lived hope to a people in dire need of reassurance. The Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), a neo-liberal economic reform initiated by the Bretton Woods Institution, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had crashed and landed Africa, including Nigeria, in deep trouble.

This situation strangulated the manufacturing and agricultural industries and in turn heightened unemployment crises and social insecurity. People were immersed in severe hardship and poverty through relegation of their purchasing power parity and challenges in accessing basic social services such as schools and hospital facilities. The increasing adversity inflicted by the adoption and implementation of SAP became too much to bear. Anger set in; there were sporadic industrial disputes and strikes, which further hampered economic development in Nigeria. The debilitating consequences of SAP gave way to militia groups: yandaba in the North, area boys in the South West and Niger Delta militants.

But MKO’s presidential campaign doused this dilemma. When Abiola threw his hat in the ring in 1993 to contest the presidential race, many Nigerians beamed with hope of a better tomorrow. His campaign, designated “Farewell to Poverty,” built bridges of reassurances across the regions of the country through promises of bringing succor to the downtrodden. His strategic campaign led to his massive victory at the polls that was later negated by an unexplained annulment.

His election campaign was issue-based; logically marshalling out strategies to confront Nigeria’s hydra-headed social, economic and political problems. The campaign identified particular problems facing the electorate that the presidential candidate and his party, SDP, had to solve. Some of the catchy issues raised by Abiola were the burden of schooling, the high rate of poverty and bridging the ethnic and religious divide. This approach won the hearts of many Nigerians and Abiola became the “expected Messiah.” The party’s slogan, “Progress and Action,” propagated by the best political campaign song Nigeria has ever had in the history of presidential campaigns, fostered more trust, confidence and hope in Abiola.

It was a robust campaign that resonated with the people. One of the jingles, “On the March Again,” was particularly striking. MKO’s campaign was weaved around the storyline that Nigeria was on the march again to greatness. And that story was believable; the lyrics touched on the needs of the electorate that bordered on hunger, joblessness, inaccessibility of health facilities and a host of other challenges militating against them.

Anchoring the campaign on hope and solutions to the debilitating effects of SAP of the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime that had drained many Nigerians economically was the magic wand, which won a resound- ing vote for the SDP candidate. The memorable campaign song was well received and the lyrics stuck.