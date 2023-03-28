• Seizes 27 containers

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said it has generated N54,992,123,687.15 revenue in the last 90 days.

Customs Area Comptroller, Baba Imam, made the disclosure when he briefed journalists on the performance of the Service at the Area 2 Command, Onne, on Tuesday.

Imam said the command was given a target of N336 billion as revenue target for the year 2023, adding that, so far, the N54.992 billion already generated, has translated to 16.3 per cent of the target.

He said that with the amount raked in from January, the command had made an increase in revenue of N1,132,925,556.82 compared to what it generated within the time under review in 2022.

“In revenue generation, the command was given a target of N336 billion as revenue target for the year, 2023. As of today, the command has generated total revenue of N54,992,123,687.15, which translates to 16.3 per cent of the target.

“When compared to the same period last year (2022), the command had an increase in revenue of N1,132,925,556.82. This figure realised is in spite of not having a vessel berth in Onne Port for some time due to the election atmosphere.

“We look forward to the continuous rise in revenue generation in the coming months as we expect vessels to berth on our coastline within the next few weeks.”

On anti-smuggling activities, Comptroller Imam said within the past few weeks, there was a harvest of seizures justifying the command’s committed resolve to facilitate only legitimate trade in law with the provision of extant laws.

He said: “This is made visible with the display of a total number of 27 containers which comprise 26 seized containers and one detained container for violations or contraventions of various Customs laws and breach of procedures as provided under the revised import prohibition guidelines (by trade) Schedule 3 Article 4 of the Common External Tariff 2022-2026, as well as Sections 46 paragraph (b), (d), (e), (f) and 169 Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended.

“These seizures and detention were made based on infractions related to import guidelines, which include contraband goods, false declaration, end user certificate requirement from the office of the National Security Adviser, NAFDAC permit/licence among others in line with the Federal Government fiscal policies.”

Twenty-four of the seized containers were laden with refined vegetable oil comprising 24,860 gallons.

He said the import duty paid was valued at N833,172,538.42 (based on a false declaration and contravention of Schedule 3 Article 4 of C.ET.)

Imam, however, added that the command would continue to blaze the trail in trade facilitation and revenue generation activities through the “deployment of intelligence gathering, collaboration and synergy with other critical stakeholders for the actualisation of our statutory mandate.”