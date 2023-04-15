Founder of Household of God Church and former Presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie, has explained that a new constitution is needed in the country owing to the fierce contests and contentions between politicians before, during and after elections.

Speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji in Lagos yesterday, Okotie said he was canvassing what he calls The Okotie Option (TOKO) as a template that could bring about the Nigerian Reformation.

“The Reformation is anchored on four major components: Reconciliation, Reconstruction, Solidarity and a new foundation for development,” he noted.

Okotie insists that adhoc amendments of the constitution as being proposed by some would not lead to any serious reformation because the current constitution upon which the general election was held, has only produced greater division in the polity. Okotie said his warning that the country should be restructured before the election was to avoid post election crisis and create the right atmosphere for a peaceful development of Nigeria. While promising that the TOKO campaign would continue, he urged Nigerians to take part in the National Dialogue he is promoting to engender equity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Okotie asked the political gladiators to sheathe their sword and come to the roundtable to fashion out how to restructure the country.

“At the end of this campaign, we shall compile the various submissions and send a memorandum to the President, the National Assembly and other key stakeholders,” Okotie added.