“Only a sick man will vote for PDP in 2019. Anybody that says all is well in Abia State, then the person needs to be taken to a psychiatrist for a checkup”

Dickson Okafor

Uche Ogah is the Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He speaks on how his mandate was allegedly stolen in 2015, and his preparedness to ensure that history does not repeat itself next year.

Why politics and not concentrate on your oil business?

God has always driven me in whatever decision I took. If God gives me a vision or mandate, I pursue it. My decision to run for the governorship of Abia State in 2015 and now is a divine mandate.

You defected to the ruling APC, what made you leave PDP where you were one of the financiers and founding members?

I left PDP for APC because I saw that the only gateway to reviving Nigeria is APC. They are progressives and they have interest of the Nigeria masses at heart. They believe in the development of the people. I looked at the manifesto of both parties and I discovered that APC’s manifesto is achievable than that of PDP and that is why the ruling party has done better within three and half years than the 16 years of PDP. So, that informed my decision.

It was alleged that you are one of the oil magnets who are being probed for subsidy scam; did you join APC to escape the probe?

Have you seen me being arrested by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)? Subsidy was in 2011 and this is 2018 and nobody has ever arrested Uche Ogah because I have never been involved in illegal business or transaction. In respect of subsidy, the record of our transactions is there for all who care to see that Masters Energy was transparent in its dealings hence you can’t see us being questioned over any irregularity. Don’t forget that Masters Energy is a local marketer and it is not a trader. It doesn’t go abroad to buy products or hire vessels, we only hire local vessels. So, we can’t get involved in subsidy scam. After all, how much is the subsidy that I will get involve and tarnish my hard earned image?

In Nigeria many see politics as a means of making money and not to serve, why are you aspiring to become governor of Abia State having done well in private business?

At least you can see that I’m not coming to make money. You can see that I’m coming to serve my people and Abians know that I have the capacity to develop the state and make the people rejoice. So, it is not about making money, if it is about making money, I won’t offer myself to serve. It is all about service to humanity

What do you think the people of Abia stand to gain from the APC-led Federal Government beyond 2019 considering the fact the ruling party is not popular in the state?

I don’t agree with you that PDP is popular in my state because there is no sign in Abia that PDP is popular. PDP have never won any election in Abia by way of casting votes. So, PDP is not popular in my state. Back to your question, the people of Abia stand to gain more from APC administration if elected both in Abia and in the centre because being in APC which is the ruling party gives us the opportunity to be at the centre and be able to attract federal government attention to the state.

But the impression we get about the state is that all is well under the incumbent administration; do you feel there are broken areas that require mending?

How can you say all is well in Abia? It is only a sick man that will vote for PDP in 2019. Anybody that says all is well in Abia State, then the person needs to be taken to a psychiatrist for a checkup if this is how a well state should be. It is sad that after 28 years of the creation of Abia State, we don’t have a Government House. That all the entrances to Abia, are dilapidated, that people are still suffering in an oil producing state. If you go to a place like Aba, you will see people dying of cholera and Lassa fever as a result of heap of dustbins here and there. How can all be well? Is there any achievement by the present administration in the state? Is there any result to show that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu deserve a second term? To every Abian, no is the answer. Second tenure is based on performance not a right.