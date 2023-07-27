From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Pastor William Kumuyi, general superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church and convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), stormed Ogbomoso in Oyo State yesterday with a message of hope and deliverance for Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Addressing at a press conference to announce the July 2023 programme in Ogbomoso, he emphasised the importance of a leader with good intentions backed by effective action.

Reflecting on history, Kumuyi stated that nations and communities that have faced severe economic crises were able to bounce back due to the relentless endeavours of individuals with the drive to turn things around.

He said it takes purpose and great ideas, transformed into action, to achieve positive results, capable of alleviating the sufferings of the people.

While acknowledging the struggles being faced by Nigerians, Kumuyi urged them not to lose hope and assured of brighter possibilities ahead, stressing the power of prayer, planning and pursuing their endeavours to make a difference in the nation.

In particular, he directed his inspiring words towards the youths, who he encouraged to rise above intimidation and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down,” Kumuyi stated as he acknowledged the increasing petrol prices and the challenging economy.

He affirmed that it was up to the youths with unwavering faith in God, to take action and turn the tide.

Explaining why Ogbomoso was chosen as location for the crusade, the influential pastor shared his deep-seated passion and determination to improve the lives of people worldwide, adding that Ogbomoso was selected as the platform to reach out to over 180 countries within the GCK network.

Kumuyi called on the people of Ogbomoso, especially the youth, to actively participate in the upcoming global crusade. The event includes an impact programme, designed specifically for the youth, as well as a minister’s conference. He reiterated the immense possibilities that await those who attend.