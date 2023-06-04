From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Progressive Minds for Good Governance (PMGG) in North West has called on members of the 10th Assembly to elect Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as their Speaker, saying that, only he can give purposeful leadership among those aspiring for the position.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday amidst a crowd of supporters carrying placards and chanting Hon Jaji for Speaker, the Coordinator of the group, Ademola Abdulwaheef said, Hon Jaji aside from being a ranking lawmaker, he is a committed party man and who the President can rely on.

He said the member has demonstrated leadership qualities and quality representation of his constituency and mastery of the Green Chamber that will allow him to hit the ground running as Speaker.

The coordinator of the group further argued that consensus is not democratic in nature, stressing that the legislators should be allowed to choose their leaders on merit without the imposition of any kind.

“We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to encourage the legislators to choose their leaders based on merit and quality, and we are sure if they are allowed to do so, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji will certainly be the man for the job.

“He has impacted immensely on his people in various sectors and that is why they have continued to elect him to represent them in the Green Chamber.

“He is a ranking member who has demonstrated the quality of leadership and we are calling on his colleagues to support him. We believe in his ability to deliver”.

Speaking also, Abdulrahman Adeniyi Abdulhamid said, the need to uphold the best global ethical practices by Honourable Members and other stakeholders they are confident will be the priority of Hon Jaji when elected Speaker.

“He will enhance the Integrity of the Parliament and strive to provide adequate working logistics to Hon Members and the support staff, so he the man that will bring around total turn around of the Green Chamber,” he said.