Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The new caretaker committee the crisis-ridden Onitsha Bridge-Head drug market, otherwise known as “Ogbogwu,” under the leadership of Mr Anthony Ezioba, has commenced peace moves with various stakeholders in the facility.

In an interactive session with the traders after their appointment by the Anambra State government about a month ago, the committee provided traders the opportunity to air their views on various issues bordering on the market.

The rare opportunity was also used by the new leadership to give the entire traders a sense of belonging; various opinions were gathered by the leadership of the committee on how to move the market forward.

Participants at the forum commended the leaders for organising the event describing it as “timely” after the expiration of the tenure of the immediate-past administration of Mr. Uche Eze whom most of the traders described as a “monumental waste.” Some of the traders had accused the former exco of running a non-transparent administration and failure to consult various stakeholders before taking very important decisions.

While appreciating the traders’ contributions, Mr. Ezioba disclosed that although his administration was appointed by the state government, he would carry all the traders along in decision making in order to give them a sense of belonging.

He promised that he would not look down on any trader no matter his status and called on them to always feel free to contribute their quota towards the sustenance of peace and progress of the market.

The Public Relations Officer of the market, Mr. Mary- Chaplet Igboamaeze, who prayed for the peace and progress of the market solicited God’s intervention in order to expose those whom he accused of working to cause crisis in the area through rumour mongering.

Some of the people who attended the event included patrons of the market, Chief Jasper Okpalafuluaku and Chief S.A Anyanwu.