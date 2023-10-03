From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the power outage at the General Hospital Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, Kaduna State since the first week of September 2022, the nurses in the facility have begun an indefinite strike until power is restored therein.

Preliminary findings revealed that the problem began when the dedicated transformer supplying electricity to the health facility located close to Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) developed a fault around late August 2023.

One of the nurses who spoke in confidence said the health workers in the facility are tired of working under such terrible conditions where they use their mobile phones as touch lights to stitch women after childbirth and to read drug prescriptions for patients.

“Imagine entering your room at night without light. That has been our situation here at this hospital since the first week of September 2022.

“As a result of the power outage, we don’t have water. We have to be risking our lives crossing the express to go and fetch water. Patients too are not spared as their family members must go and fetch water to take care of their loved ones on admission.

“Again look at the hospital ambiance, no landscaping, erosion already threatening the few structures we have here. Will this place be like this if it were a private business? She queried.

She continued, “initially, we thought it was a minor issue. But one year after and still counting, we are here using our mobile phones as touch lights to stitch women that have tears after childbirth and to read prescribed drugs.

“So as I said, we don’t have light since the first week of September 2022. The management has been writing to the Ministry of Health through KADSCO but we have not seen light coming.

“We got tired of the delay and that is why we are withdrawing our services indefinitely since Saturday September 30 2023 as a way of making our grievances known to the government and any other organisation or individuals that may come to our aid.

“Our position is that you restore light now, we resume back to work immediately. We don’t see light we stay off”, she said.

She called on Governor Uba Sani, corporate organisations, and spirited individuals to consider the welfare of the low-income earners who may not have enough to access private facilities for their health needs and do the needful.