A Gunman said to be enforcing Monday sit-at-home in Okposi and Uburu communities in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State have been killed.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was among the gunmen numbering over 20 who raided Okposi, Uburu and Onicha Igboeze in Onicha local government area of the state on Monday.

Sources in the area told our Correspondent that the gunmen attacked Court Area in Okposi where they destroyed people’s businesses and property before moving to Uburu.

It was gathered that after causing mayhem in Uburu the gunmen moved to Onicha Igboeze where they chased away Motorcyclists, tricycle operators and petty traders around Enuagu Onicha roundabout.

It was gathered that one of them ran out of luck in Uburu as he was shot dead.

Details later…