From Tony John, Port Harcourt

One person sustained gunshot injury after he was hit by stray bullet, yesterday, during a clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) over inspection of election materials in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The parties need the materials to prosecute cases in election petition tribunal.

Trouble started when some members of the PDP protesting in front of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along Aba Road in Port Harcourt sighted APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole accompanied by other chieftains of the party heading towards the same venue.

It was learnt that the PDP protesters had demanded a joint inspection of election materials by all political parties, after they heard that the APC would be at the INEC office for the same purpose.

Cole had last Friday said he would be at the INEC office yesterday to demand the release of Certified True Copies (CTC) of documents used for the March 18 governorship election to enable the party file its petition at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

“As PDP protest was going on, the APC governorship candidate accompanied by the state party chairman, Emeka Beke and other chieftains of APC arrived at the GRA axis of Aba Road and started heading to the INEC office when the protesters sited him. The protesting youths raced towards his direction, pelted stones and water sachets at him. Security operatives attached to Cole immediately shielded him and whisked him into the vehicle, but the protesters continue pelting sachet water at his direction,” said the source.

It was learnt that combined teams of soldiers of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, operatives of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed to quell the riot.

On arrival, they started shooting into the air to disperse the protesters. Pandemonium, however, erupted when one of the security men attached to Cole fired a shot which hit one of the protesters who was advancing towards him.

An eyewitness said the man bled profusely on the floor with his injured leg dangling. He, was however rushed to hospital by some of the protesters.

Cole’s security personnel also whisked him away from the scene while APC supporters scampered for safety after sensing PDP supporters were more in number.

As at the time of filing the report, the Rivers State Police command was yet to make a statement on the incident. The APC also failed to comment on the attack which led to the destruction of the governorship candidate’s vehicle.