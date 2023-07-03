From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has said one month is not enough to rate the performance of President Bola Tinubu.

He said Tinubu has started on a good footing when compared with the same time under review to that of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari but expressed worry on whether there is a workable plan in place on how the money that would accrue from the fuel subsidy removal would benefit the masses irrespective of their location and social statuses.

“One month is too early for anybody to assess an administration that inherited a myriad of problems in a country like Nigeria. However, so far, we have seen that the man has started on a good footing.

“For instance, he has made appointments for him to secure himself within and around the villa by appointing commanders and sub-commanders to take care of his security. We are also aware he has replaced service chiefs including the Inspector General of Police who are now all in the process of appointing unit commanders across the Country so they could take the war on criminalism to Boko Haram, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“Of course, he has also appointed key government officials like the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and National Security Adviser to help him set up the structure.

“It is also on record that the man has touched the economy by trying to match the parallel market and official rate with the dollar even though it (dollar) is going up, we know for sure it will subside.

“It is also on record that the man has taken some far-reaching decisions which the previous administrations were afraid to take. If I was close to him, I would have advised him to investigate what brought about the subsidy so we can avoid the pitfall of what has led us to this scam across the country.

“Mr. Femi Falana has raised concern about how billions of dollars ended up in individual pickets. This is another hard decision Mr. President has to take to recover looted from those individuals because the danger that faced the country is that there are individuals who are richer than the country or their state government.

“The National Assembly has been inaugurated, key leadership is elected and they are in the process of appointing committees. What is remaining is the appointment of ministers that will help the government run day-to-day activities.

“From what we heard, the man is trying to look for the best quality people and partisan consideration in his appointments. I will say we must be patient by giving him some latitude as done during the Buhari era. It took me two years to give Buhari two years long rope so we could see him properly before assessing him.

“The difference is clear because this is a government of politician by politician and unlike the military regime, you could see that from what he is doing, he has been trying to consult across the country including eminent stakeholders across different political parties.

“So to assess an administration that inherited a distorted economy, if he continues in doing this, definitely the sky will be the beginning of the success of his government,” he noted.