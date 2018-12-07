This year’s edition of One Lagos Fiesta promises to be exciting and exhilarating. Themed: ‘A December to Remember: A Celebration of the People’, the mother of all shows will kick off on December 24 and ends on New Year day, January 1, 2019.

While addressing the media at the Baguada Kaltho Press Center, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, explained that the artistes lined up

for the epoch making event cut across all genres and they would be performing with the support of premium beer brand, Star lager.

He further disclosed that the non-stop, 8-day Yuletide event will hold simultaneously in five different locations in Lagos including Lagos Island, Epe, Ikorodu, Agege and Badagry and will parade not only top Nigerian artistes but also dance groups, stage plays and cultural displays.

However, the grand finale will take place at Eko Atlantic City with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and governoship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in attendance.

READ ALSO: AA chair, Kelani rejects Okorocha’s son-in-law as party’s guber candidates

The artistes penciled for the show include Olamide, Blackky, Saheed Osupa, Adewale Ayuba, Humblesmith, Mr Real, Teni and Mr P of Psquare among several others.

“The international event has become a springboard to drive investments and market Lagos potentials, economic development and empower people. It is expected to attract over two million people from Nigeria and the Diaspora, and 90 million others watching via television and online streaming,” Ayorinde said.

According to the Head, Media Digital & Sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries, Mr Wasiu Abiola, Star lager will be on-ground to provide Lagosians non-stop refreshments all through the week-long event.

He stated: “Star lager beer is consumer-focused, and a listening brand. We know how passionate Nigerians are

about festivities and that is why we’re supporting One Lagos Fiesta. We share in this excitement and we will be pulling all the stops to ensure our consumers have a great time all through the eight days of the event.”

Other major highlights of this year’s show are Lagos Talent Growth competition and raffle draw in which a brand new car will be won. However to participate in the draw, one has to be a Lago resident, 18 and above, and posseses a valid PVC.