From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Seminarian Bro. Stephen Naman Ngofe was on Thursday night burnt beyond recognition when criminal elements suspected to be bandits terrorising Kaduna State attacked and set ablaze the Catholic Parish House, Kamanton, in Zango Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State around 8 p.m.

Two others occupants of the facility who were also in the building when the incident happened managed to escape the inferno and kidnap attempt by the attackers. They are Monday Noah who us Assistant Parish Priest and Emmanuel Okolo, the Parish Priest.

Both the Karuna State Police Command and the Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to make any official statement with regards to this unfortunate development as at the time of filing this report.

But, the Chairman, Zango Kataf LGA, Francis Sani confirmed the development describing it as “shocking”.

According to him, the kidnappers fled after setting up a vehicle and the Parish House ablaze thereby unable to kidnap anyone.

Special Assistant (Media) to the Chairman, Yabo Chris Ephraim quoted his principal to be saddened with the development.

“The chairman is also saddened by the death of Brother Stephen Naman who died as a result of the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the grasp of the kidnappers”, he said.

The chairman who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Gabriel Achi, the Council Secretary, Markus Fangan and other Council members at the scene of the incident and later at the palace of the Ngbiar Anghan, condole with Kamanton Parish, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, the good people of Kamanton Ward in particular and the entire good people of Zangon Kataf over the loss of Brother Stephen Naman.

He reaffirmed his faith in God and collaborative efforts being undertaken to bring to an end all forms of security threats within the Local Government Area and beyond, urging the people to be alert, law-abiding, and supportive