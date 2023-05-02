From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A member of a suspected gang of armed robbers and kidnappers believed to be terrorising Ughelli and Warri areas of Delta State, has been killed.

The suspect, one Felix (aka OBJ), was killed during a fierce exchange of fire between the gang and police operatives at their hideout in Agbarho.

Three other members of the gang who sustained gunshot injuries were arrested by the operatives.

Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

Edafe stated that the deceased gave up the ghost at the hospital he was rushed to for treatment after receiving fatal bullets from operatives.

According to the Edafe, the robbery gang had in one of their operations, snatched an AK-47 rifle from a police officer, adding that they were responsible for the alleged kidnap and murder of one Godspower Emmanuel after collecting N400,000.00 ransom from him.

He said police operatives, acting on a tip-off, trailed the hoodlums to the hideout, a hotel, in Agbarho, where the suspects opened fire before the police responded.

“During the gun duel, one Felix A.K.A ‘OBJ’ was shot and later confirmed dead at the hospital, while three other suspects namely Stephen Precious (19), Godstime Sunday (28) and Apene Prince (28) were arrested with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“One AK 47 rifle with breech number 19617, 18 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English double barrel gun, 11 Android phones, two button phones, one long knife, one suspected stolen white coloured GLK Mercedes Benz with registration number YAB 733 BK, two bottles of codeine, two wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” he stated.