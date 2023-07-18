From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Over 20 farmlands are said to have been destroyed in a midnight grazing by suspected Fulani herders at Tanjol and Vwak Communities of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Barr. Solomon Mwantiri of the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN) said a native of Vwak community of Jol village of Riyom local government area by name Bitrus Danbwarang was also attacked Monday morning by suspected Fulani militias and shot dead.

Mwantiri while speaking with the Daily Sun Newspaper said “On the 17/7/2023; Fulani militias attacked and shot dead Mr Bitrus Danbwarang of Vwak in Jol, Riyom LGA road in the morning.

“Not only that, but there’s also a report on massive destruction of farmlands last evening and night at Tanjol and Vwak, where more than 20 lands were grazed on”

The incident occurred after an early warning intelligence report issued out to locals of a possible ambushed at some named locations within the general Council areas including those affected.

“As gathered yesterday, there was massive destruction of farmlands at Tanjol and Vwak of Jol community, Gwon, Wereng-Rim and other villages of Riyom LGA were more than 20 farmlands were largely mowed down and others grazed on.”

The ongoing farm destruction has also became the new normal in the circle of unrest in the troubled local government areas of Plateau state in recent times.

Mr Jerry Datim of Human Right and Rescue Operation in an interview

Daily Sun Newspaper also decried high level of farm destruction by suspected Fulani herders who have resorted to night grazing on farmlands.

“Now, the Fulani herdsmen have changed their formats, they don’t go in broad day light again. They goes to peoples’ farm around 7 to 8pm and they will put their cattle on the farm till 5am before they will take them away, it depends on how large the farm is.

“But we reported to the new Commander and he has assured us that wherever we see cow grazing on farmlands we should call him and he knows what to do with the Fulanis around and he has done it and we have seen it.”