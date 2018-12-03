Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A clash between two cult groups resulted in the death of a notorious cultist fondly called Badoo, on Sunday evening, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Daily Sun gathered that the incident which took place at a popular joint known as Star Night, near the former secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ladsol area, caused a pandemonium among the people of the area as the rampaging members of the cult groups wielded dangerous weapons.

We gathered that Badoo, who was reportedly a member of one of the cult groups, lost his life in the feud, after he had been overpowered by members of the second cult group.

The fight, we also gathered, followed a supremacy battle between the two rival cult groups which names were yet to be identified as at the time of filing this report.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the death of the cultist said, “Yes, one person was killed during the clash between the cult groups.

“We are investigating the matter. The situation is under control now, but there is no arrest yet. I can assure you that the culprits will not go unpunished.”