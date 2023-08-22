From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Iyalode of Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government, Chief Grace Agboola, has reportedly escaped from her abductors in Osun State.

Agboola and five others were kidnapped along Aworo/Asi area in Odo-Otin North LCDA on Monday night.

Sources said Agboola, Surveyor Ige, Fadahunsi Apata, and three others were kidnapped at gunpoint but Agboola escaped around 2 am on Tuesday while others are still in the captives.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

She explained that the victims are four men and two women before the escape of Iyalode.

Adeleke said security agencies and local hunters in the community and its environs have been deployed for the search and rescue of the remaining five in the captive.