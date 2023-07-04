From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three Fulani men for allegedly kidnapping an Islamic cleric, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde, in Uso, a community in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Alli, a 67-year-old Chief Imam of Uso was recently kidnapped in his farm located at Asolo camp and a ransom of N2 million was paid before he regained his freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya while parading the suspects on Tuesday said the police’s proactive measures led to the arrest of the suspects.

She said “On the 18th of June, 2023, one Mrs Bodunde around 6 pm went to the Uso division to complain that her husband, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde went to the farm and he was supposed to return back by 2 pm but unfortunately when they did not see him they sent two persons to the farm in order to look for him.

“When they got to the farm, they met his car and his mobile phone but they could not see him. And immediately the case was reported, the police swung into action and at the end of the day, the man was released.

“But in the cause of the investigation, we realized that the man in question is the Chief Imam of the Uso community and through our intelligence team we were able to arrest the suspects.”

She gave the names of the suspects as Muinah Mohammed (19), Aisha Bello (20) and Isah Bello (40).

The PPRO hinted that the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.