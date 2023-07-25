From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, has elected new executives to run its affairs for the next three years.

Those elected are Mr Tosin Ajuwon of the Daily Times Newspaper as Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Alabi of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Vice Chairman and Mr Osagie Otabor of the Nation Newspaper as Secretary.

Ajuwon was the immediate past Secretary of the chapel, while Mr Alabi served as Treasurer before he emerged as the new Vice Chairman.

Chairman of the Ondo State council of the NUJ, Leke Adegbite who administered the oath of allegiance and office, after they were returned and declared unopposed charged them to be proactive.

Mr Ajuwon, in a brief speech, appreciated the members for reposing a great confidence on him and trusting his ability to lead the chapel.

He assured that he would operate a participatory and open-door administration where all members would contribute towards the advancement of the chapel.

Ajuwon, who noted that the welfare of members of the chapel would be given utmost priority, urged members of the chapel to adhere strictly to the ethics of journalism profession.

“I want to urge us to rally the new executive to move the chapel forward. As assured, we will promote unity, peace, and tranquillity in the chapel. And as your elected servants, we will never relent in making sure that we pursue vigorously all means that would ensure that your welfare issues are improved.

“And more importantly, the new leadership will ensure that there is discipline both in professional and of character among members. We would move diligently in engaging relevant stakeholders and attract them for the growth and improvement of our members through capacity development and training.

“So, you have elected us to serve and we will sustain the transparency and accountability in our dealings with all members, just as we would be open to constructive and value-adding suggestions and criticism in reinvigorating this chapel to an enviable height,” Ajuwon added.