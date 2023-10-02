From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected human traffickers in Akure, the state capital.

The command in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Aidamenbor Daniel said one

Babatunde Oluwasola a.k.a ‘Osanle’ who is a carpenter from Osun State but resides in Akure took three girls from Akure to Lybia sometime in April 2023.

Daniel said the suspect got one of them with the help of one Mrs Dada Fowowe a.k.a Iya Alaso.

He said the 57-year-old suspect and his accomplice who is a 47-year-old trader are already assisting the corps in their investigations.

According to the NSCDC image maker, “the victims who travelled through the desert to Libya called Mr Babatunde through the agent that received them two weeks after their departure from Akure, Ondo State to intimate him of their arrival at Libya.

“The victim, a 15-year-old girl until her departure lived with her parents in Akure. She had left without telling anyone about her journey and it was upon her arrival in Libya that she discovered that the situation she got wasn’t what she bargained for, hence she had to reach out to her father who had been looking for her for help and the father in return reported the case to NSCDC, Ondo State Command.

“The suspects already made confessional statements and after our investigation, the case will be transferred to NAPTIP for further actions,” he added.