From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 39 year old pastor identified as Michael Ogundepo has been arrested by the Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly defrauding a woman.

Ogundepo was alleged to have scammed one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi under the pretence of obtaining visa for her.

The pastor who lives at Ewu Agbo street, Ikorodu in Lagos State allegedly promised Fagbuyiro of Igoba area of Akure of getting visa for her.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Aidamenbor Daniel confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement issued on Monday.

Daniel confirmed that the suspect collected the sum of #1,670,000 under the pretence that he will get her a Visa.

He said “the suspect over the last two months fraudulently seized the complainants passport and converted her money for personal use thereby denying her the opportunity to apply for another Visa.

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested

when he was invited to collect the sum of #3,000,000 for a Visa job, without him knowing it was a bait.

“Investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients, thereby committing an offense punishable under section 419 of Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1 laws of Ondo State, 2006,” he added.