From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 39-year-old pastor identified as Michael Ogundepo has been arrested by the Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly defrauding a woman.

Ogundepo was alleged to have scammed one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi under the pretence of obtaining a visa for her.

The pastor, who lives at Ewu Agbo street, Ikorodu in Lagos State, allegedly promised Fagbuyiro of Igoba area of Akure of getting a visa for her.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Aidamenbor Daniel, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement issued yesterday. Daniel confirmed that the suspect collected the sum of N1,670,000 under the pretence that he would get her a Visa.

He said: “The suspect, over the last two months, fraudulently seized the complainant’s passport and converted her money for personal use, thereby, denying her the opportunity to apply for another visa.

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

The suspect was subsequently arrested when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a visa job, without him knowing it was a bait.

“Investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients, thereby, committing an offence punishable under section 419 of Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1 laws of Ondo State, 2006,” he added.