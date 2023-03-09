by Ajiri Daniels

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital has ordered a middle aged man, Oni Samuel to be remanded in the correctional centre for allegedly defrauding a commercial sex worker.

Samuel was arrested by men of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly defrauding one Blessing Olaitan who is a commercial sex worker based in Akure the sum of #120,000.

Olaitan told the court that she was a professional sex worker, saying that the defendant allegedly collected the sum of #80,000 cash from her after having sex with her on a particular night.

She also explained that the defendant promised to transfer the money to her together with another #15,000 which she said was her “professional fee”.

She said she later discovered that the transaction done by the defendant was fake.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on two count charge bothering on conspiracy and stealing.

The charge sheet reads,”That you, Oni Samuel and others at large on the first day of March 2023 at Alagbaka, Akure within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspired with yourselves to commit a criminal offence, to with (sic) stole a sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira of Mrs. Blessing Olaitan thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Oni Samuel on 1st day of March 2023 at Alagbaka, Akure within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court did stole a sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira of Mrs. Blessing Olaitan thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

Samuel however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the defence counsel, Mr E.O Nifemi urged the court to grant the defendant bail but the NSCDC prosecutor, Mr David Ebriku opposed the bail application, praying the court to remand the defendant.

The NSCDC prosecutor told the court that if the defendant was granted bail, he could jump bail and could be a risk to the society.

Ruling on the matter, the trial Magistrate, Tope Aladejana granted the defendant bail in the sum of #200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till April 17, 2023 for hearing.