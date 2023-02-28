From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



The Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo central senatorial district, Hon Seun Majasan has expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of the party’s name on the ballot papers in his senatorial district in the last Saturday’s election.

He berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the poor conduct of the election, alleging that the exclusion of the NNPP’s name was unfortunate.

He said “not only that the name of the party (NNPP) was completely missing but the Logo of the party was not clear enough for people to see like other parties.”

“I want to say categorically that INEC has failed us and our National leaders need to take action on this matter. This must not be repeated in the State House of Assembly election.”

Majasan who rejected the outcome of the election said “I think it was a calculated attempt to disfranchise my people and this is unacceptable.”

His words “on election day, I received several calls that my supporters could not see the name of the party in the ballot paper and the party’s sign, basket of fruits was not clear for people to see. I would have won the election from all indications but see what INEC did to me.

“I need to draw the attention of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to this issue concerning my party in Ondo State where the party’s name is not on ballot papers and the party sign is not clear enough

“I expected the ballot paper to show clearly the NNPP logo even when the name of the party is completely missing,” he said

Majasan lamented that a lot of people were disenfranchised, saying that “it is rather unfortunate and I know it is deliberate and an intentional act to disenfranchise NNPP supporters from exercising their civic rights, which is unacceptable.”