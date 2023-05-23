From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) House of Assembly candidate in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Dr Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole, and his supporters have dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a rally organised to welcome him to the APC fold, Kolawole said “We decamped to APC today because it is a party of the people, and we decided to join a winning team.

He said, “I need to join and support the House of Representatives member-elect in Akoko North East and North West Federal Constituency, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is from my community for the good work he has been doing in the area, hence my decision to join the APC.”

He stated further that “Our choice and decision to decamp to APC was a result of our careful assessment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s sterling leadership qualities at the National Assembly.”

Also, Hon. Adetileewa Fafunmilade, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) decamped to APC with his supporters, saying that he decided to join the APC because he believed in the ideologies of the party

The State Chairman of APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin commended all the former opposition party members for making the right choice by joining the ruling party

Adetimehin said APC is very big to accommodate as many people as possible, urging them not to feel like strangers, but integrate themselves and work for the unity of the party

Other decampees are Hon Sunday Afolabi, Hon Bode Obanla, Femi Omolafe, Barrister Olumuyiwa Adu, Felix Ogundairo, Hon. Aregbesola, Barrister Funke Lawal Falae Babatunde and Ranti Fakilade among others.