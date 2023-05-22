From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs on Monday presented relief materials to the victims of the 2022 flood in Ondo State.

The materials include food stuffs, building materials and household utensils among other palliatives were presented to the victims at the SEMA warehouse, Akure.

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s gesture were drawn from the riverine areas of the state, especially Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas where rain storms wreaked serious havoc last year.

It would be recalled that many residents of Ayetoro, a coastal community and other towns in the Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency were rendered homeless due to the devastating effects of a rain storm last year.

Presenting the relief materials, the Minister of State for Transportation, Mr Ademola Adegoroye, said the initiative was to provide succour for the victims of the natural disaster of last year in the state.

The minister who was represented by Mr Tajudeen Fasasi said the palliatives were procured by the federal government to serve as succour for those affected by the 2022 flood that occurred in many states of the Niger Delta region.

He said President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration places the welfare of the citizenry above other things, hence the approval granted to the procurement and distribution of the relief materials by President Buhari.

He informed that the distribution exercise will be done in batches, assuring that all the victims will benefit from the gesture.