From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has commenced the process of impeaching the state Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This followed an emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly in Akure on Wednesday.

At the plenary held amidst heavy presence of security men, lawmakers were said to have commenced impeachment plot against Aiyedatiwa.

At the end of the plenary, it was gathered that the House directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Benjamin Jaiyeola to write the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa over allegations of Gross Misconduct levelled against him.

The Petition which has been signed by nine out of 26 Members of the House was read during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

Earlier, the majority leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted session 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back it up on the need to write the deputy Governor over allegations before the house will take any action and the motion was seconded by a PDP lawmaker from Akoko Southwest 2, Hon Tope Agbulu.

Recalled that the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu had penultimate week sacked all the media aides attached to the office of the Deputy Governor.

The development was said to be as a result of alleged disloyalty by the Deputy Governor when the Governor was on medical vacation in Germany.

Aiyedatiwa was said to be nursing ambition to succeed Akeredolu when the Governor was away to Germany.