From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo House of Assembly has commenced the process of impeaching the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

over what it called abuse office for allegedly approving for himself, N300 million to acquire a bulletproof SUV.

The embattled deputy governor allegedly sourced the money from the N2 billion palliative fund recently disbursed to the 36 states by the Federal Government.

The impeachment move followed an emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly in Akure, yesterday.

The session held amidst heavy presence of security men. At the end, it was gathered that the House directed the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola, to write Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The petition, which has been signed by nine out of 26 members of the House, was read during the plenary presided over by Speaker Olamide Oladiji.

Earlier, Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, who moved the motion, quoted Session 188 of the Nigerian constitution to back it up on the need to write the deputy governor over allegations before the House will take any action and the motion was seconded by a Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Akoko South West 2, Tope Agbulu.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had, penultimate week, sacked all the media aides attached to the office of the deputy governor.

The development was said to be as a result of alleged disloyalty by the deputy governor when the governor was on medical vacation in Germany.

Aiyedatiwa was said to be nursing ambition to succeed Akeredolu when the governor was away to Germany.