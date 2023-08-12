From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ten suspects accused of armed robbery and abduction of some people in Ondo State have been arraigned before the Magistrate Court by the Western Security Network Agency otherwise known as Operation Amotekun.

The ten suspects who were Umaru Ibrahim, Muhammed Ali, Umaru Umaru, Abubakar Ali, Isah Jinadu, Ayuba Matu, Musa Adamu, Abubakar Bello, Isiaku Saliu, and Adamu Abdul were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, stealing and illegal possession of firearms.

The accused persons and others at large, were said to have committed the offences between April and June, 2023, in Akure, Ago-Oyinbo, Igbatoro/Famuwagun camps, all in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The defendants were also alleged to have raped Odey Regina and also robbed one Lawrence Emmanuel, and made away with the latter’s motorcycle and the sum of N450,000.

The state prosecutor, O.F Akerodolu, who informed the court that the defendants kidnapped three persons: Musa Kareem, Odey Regina and Salami Yekini and demanded various ransoms, said they committed the offences contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006, Section 3(ii)(b) of Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010, Section 3(2)(c) Ondo State Violence Against Persons(Prohibition) Laws of Ondo State 2021.

The plea of the accused persons were not taken due to the nature of the offences they committed.

The prosecuting counsel, Akerodolu, urged the court to remand them at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

While the counsel to the accused persons, A.M. Obafemi told the court that the oral application sought by the prosecutor was not tenable, he prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the defence team reply the application on the points of law.

Obafemi stressed that the defendants had been in the Amotekun custody for 30 days and their liberty was still ‘dangling.’

The presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, subsequently adjourned the case till August 21, for ruling on the application.