By Chukwudi Nweje

Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, has attributed the rapid spate of development in the state to the enabling environment provided by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

He said, “We want to thank the Ondo NUJ council for acknowledging the good works of the present government led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; it is not easy for journalists to openly acknowledge the good work of someone; but seeing is believing.

“The good things happening in this Ministry, and Ondo State are not just because of our ability or capability, they are happening because of the enabling environment provided by the governor.”

The commissioner also commended the infrastructure development and security efforts of the governor, adding that the successful operation of Amotekun security outfit stands out as one of the legacy achievements of Gov Akeredolu.

Akinterinwa made the remarks when the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state led by its Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite paid a courtesy visit to his office.

He commended journalists and media organisations in the state for supporting the administration of Akeredolu and tasked the Media to do more.

He promised that the state government will continue to support the press and do things that would enhance the practice of journalism in the state, especially as it concerns the welfare of the Ondo NUJ.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Jide Ekpobomini described journalism as a noble profession and urged the media to sustain their support for the present administration in the state.

Earlier in his remark, Adegbite NUJ team visited the Ministry to seek ways journalists in the state and stakeholders in the state could forge better relationship.

He applauded the role played by the commissioner in the timely payment of the gratuities of Owena Press (The Hope newspaper) retired staff.

“We are here to acknowledge Mr. Governor for what he has been doing for media practitioners and media organisations in the state, and you can always count on our support.

“Ondo State Government has been enjoying positive reportage since the beginning of this administration.

“We also commend the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu for providing adequate security for lives and property through the state security network agency, ‘Amotekun’ alongside other security agencies across the state and provision of infrastructure for the masses.

“We want to assure you that the support we have been giving this government will continue because the Governor as our Grand Patron is also showing our colleagues love in many ways,” Adegbite said.

Photo caption: Wale Akinterinwa

