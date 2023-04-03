From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday proceeded on a 15 working day vacation as part of his 2023 annual leave.

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will commence from Monday, 3rd to Tuesday, 25th April 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde said while Governor Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.

He also informed that the Governor will resume duties on Wednesday, 26th April 2023.