From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has embarked on an overseas trip to attend to his health.

The governor is said to have been seriously ill for weeks and unable to attend to government activities.

There had also been anxieties in the minds of the residents of the state regarding the health condition of Governor Akeredolu, with the opposition political parties, especially the Social Democratic Party (SDP) demanding his true health status.

The state House of Assembly disclosed yesterday that it has received the letter of medical leave from Governor Akeredolu.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Olamide Oladiji explained that the Governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from 7th June 2023 to 6th July 2023.

According to the letter, the leave which commenced on the 7th of June, extends to the 6th of July, 2023 due to the public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June, 2023)

The Governor, who had directed his Deputy, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the governor while away has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.

The Speaker had earlier described the Governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of the rule of law.

He also wished him a speedy recovery and a joyful vacation.