The emeritus Archbishop of Abuja John Cardinal ONAIYEKAN has asked other members of Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON) in the various parts of the country to emulate the qualitative, committed and innovative leadership of Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organization under Vincent Otiono.

Otiono a renowned Investment attorney and Oil and Gas expert has brought his wealth of Experience to make LACMON the pride of the Nigerian Catholic Community. This years Convention has been acknowledged by many commentators as the Convention of all Conventions. Speaking during the LACMON 10thAnnual Convention on the 19th of August 2023 at St Greg’s college Ikosi Lagos, Cardinal Onaiyekan Commended LACMON for making a great impact and showing good example and advised that CMON shouldn’t be just for Socialization but to support one another. He further enjoined that CMON is not a voluntary Organization but a must for all men of the Catholic faith. Two thousand four hundred (2400) got inducted into the Catholic amen Organisation.

John Cardinal ONAIYEKAN who was the Guest Speaker at the Convention

also commented on the last general election elections in Nigeria, saying God can do wonders even using a dysfunctional system.

He said: “We survived the military but at what price? Since 1999 we have started this adventure. Theoretically we know what democracy is but there’s limit to dysfunctionality…prayer for Nigeria in distress must continue….we must not take for granted the peace we have in this country …all is not well. Our peace is contingent on the mercy of our Lord Jesus,patience of our people …all eyes are on the court.

“Will the court decide that the election was not proper, But we still wait. And we should be ready to be bound by the judgement of the supreme court. Decision of the court is final but not infallible. You can still retain your opinion in spite of what the judgement declares.

“Are we condemned to lamentation? No. Good men must step up.”