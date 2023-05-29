Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, has prayed for the success of the incoming administration of Peter Mbah in Enugu State.

Onaga called on God to give Mbah the strength, courage and wisdom to transform and lead the state to the promised land even as he extolled the peaceful virtues embodied by the outgoing Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The bishop, in a thanksgiving/inauguration celebratio, yesterday, at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, tagged: “Transition Thanksgiving Mass,” organised by the state government to appreciate God for the successful completion of two terms of eight years of the Ugwuanyi administration and the inauguration of the Mbah administration, prayed for sustained and peaceful transition of government on May 29, 2023.

Onaga, who noted that Mbah’s victory at the March 18 governorship election was an act of God already designed for that purpose, called on residents and citizens in the state to support the new administration to bring the much desired positive change that would impact on the lives of the people.

He also said the Church was having double celebration because of the Feast of the Holy Spirit popularly called Pentecost Sunday, saying the Cathedral took its name after the feast, while adding that the state had every reason to be grateful to God for the journey so far.

Governor Ugwuanyi and his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, were present at the celebration. Also, Mbah and the deputy governor-elect, Ifeanyi Ossai, attended with their spouses, Nkechinyere Mbah and Adaeze Ossai, respectively.

In his homily, Obiora Ike enjoined Christians and all people around the world to see the Feast of the Holy Spirit and what it represents as an opportunity to unite and live in peace among themselves.

While calling on public servants in the country to see themselves as people called to serve and not to enrich themselves with public funds, the Monsignor urged them to shun corruption and prioritise the needs that would advance the common good of the public.

Expressing optimism that the governor-elect would not only transform but also industrialise the state through his robust programmes and policies, the cleric further commended him as a rare technocrat who has cut his teeth in the private sector where his company is presently the dominant player in the oil and gas downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian economy.

While observing the cordial relationship among the three arms of government in the state under the Ugwuanyi administration, Ike enjoined Mbah to consider only technocrats and experts in his appointments to fast track the implementation of his agenda for the overall benefit of the state.

According to him, the governor-elect should avoid career politicians with little or nothing to contribute to his programmes as contained in his manifesto.

Mbah had promised not to spare any time before pursuing his innovation, which would engender industrialisation, growth and development across the various sectors in the state.

The thanksgiving celebration was graced by eminent dignitaries across and outside the state.

They included the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, the Chief Judge, Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, President, Customary Court of Appeal, George Chibueze Nnamani, Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, his Awgu Diocese counterpart, John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, the Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Ernest Obodo, and the Bishop Emeritus of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Anthony Gbuji.

Others included former governors of the old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, and his wife, Patrici, the former governor of the old Enugu State, Okwesilize Nwodo, and his wife, Dorothy, members of the State House of Assembly, members and members-elect of National and Houses of Assembly, members of the transition and inauguration committees, former members of the State Executive Council, among other personalities.