By Chinelo Obogo

An organisation made up of indigenous Lagosians, Omo Eko Pataki, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the LP, Gbadegbo Rhodes-Vivour, as their preferred candidate for the March 18 governorship election.

The organisation which met at the Ikoyi office of former vice national chairman of PDP, Olabode George, said the candidacy of Rhodes-Vivour brings the opportunity to liberate themselves.

“It is with a good sense of humility and responsibility that I make one final call to all compatriots of Lagos to stand united in our collective struggle to save the soul of our state. This is our finest hour to immortalise the memory of our dear son, the Late Funsho Williams. We must not let his contributions be in vain.

“On this premise, Omo Eko Pataki group, a new socio political movement, is born to ensure that our electoral process in Lagos will be free, fair and just. We insist on the use of electronic transfer of results rather than the unreliable, archaic, manual system, “O to ge.”

In the words of the late American president, Abraham Lincoln and I quote: “Our dear State shall under God have a new birth of freedom, that the Government of the people, the Government by the people and the Government for the people shall never perish in our state. We seek freedom for the underprivileged, the poor and the he rich. We must ensure that we eradicate selfish governance in our State. All registered voters must come out to cast their votes without fear.

“On this, I appeal to all security agencies to ensure protection of lives and properties of our people. All marauders and violent thugs must be arrested and be treated according to the laws of our land. The opportunity to liberate ourselves by the power of the Almighty God has arrived.

To all victims of the recent spate of attacks and all those who have lost properties and their sources of livelihood during this period, rest assured that this will be revisited in the new era of a legally-elected democratic government.To all civil servants and pensioners, welcome to the dawn of a new era,” he said.