From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Federal University of Medical Health Science in Kwale, Delta State.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta central, thanked the outgoing president for the approval, saying that the establishment of a federal institution in Ndokwa area of Delta north was a major part of his campaign.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18 election in Delta State, noted that the approval was a worthy achievement, and urged political leaders to work together to realize its proper take-off and sustainable functioning.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege revealed that the approval followed persistent strategic and fruitful engagements with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and President Buhari.

“This is a great win for all our people, especially the Ndokwa nation. It is a fulfillment of a major campaign promise by the DSP to the good people of Ndokwa nation during the last electoral campaigns.

“The DSP is eternally grateful to Mr. President for his undeniable patriotic and equitable leadership spirit which has again resulted in the establishment of this much needed institution for the overall good of our people, after his similar approval of the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun.

“The DSP thanks his dear friend, the Honourable Minister of Education for consistently demonstrating admirable patriotism and respect for positive friendship in managing the huge responsibilities of state.

“The establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science, Kwale is, without question, a worthy achievement. It is the hope of the Deputy President of the Senate that our leaders will work together to realize its proper take-off and sustainable functioning,” the statement read.

With the latest approval, the number of federal tertiary educational institutions has increased to four. The previous three include Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) and Federal Polytechnic, Orogun.