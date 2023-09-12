By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS), an annual event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the maritime industry, in a strategic collaboration with Prime Atlantic Safety Services and Hybrid Group, has announced the inclusion of a technical summit for this year’s edition.

The summit, which is also in celebration of World Maritime Day (WMD) by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is scheduled to be held on September 23 at Lagos Oriental Hotel by 12 noon.

The event aims to bring together prominent maritime experts, industry leaders regulators, and other stakeholders to collaboratively address the pressing challenges confronting the nation’s maritime industry while formulating innovative solutions.

The theme of this inaugural summit is “Safety and Security in Maritime”.

“The technical summit is a pivotal addition to The OMIS Award this year,” said Mr. Femi Da-silva, the Chief Executive Officer of The OMIS.

“While appreciating the laudable efforts of industry regulators, we believe that convening experts and stakeholders in the maritime industry will foster a collective approach towards tackling the challenges we face and drive the industry forward.”

Da-silva noted that the summit will be moderated by Dr Alban Igwe, a member, United Nations Advisory Committee on Trade and Transport.

Among the panellists expected at the event to share their expertise and insights are representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Navy, TotalEnergies, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Railway Corporation and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Others are Dr Ken Ukaoha, President, National Association of Nigerian Traders; Prince Olayiwola Shittu, former President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA); Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, Chairman, Starzs Investments, among others.

As the maritime industry plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy and faces several complex challenges, including maritime security, technological advancements, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, the organizers hope that the technical summit will facilitate productive discussions and innovative problem-solving strategies.

“We anticipate that the technical summit will not only shed light on the challenges but also pave the way for transformative solutions. The collective expertise of the participants will be instrumental in driving positive change,” added Da-silva.

He said the summit will also provide a networking opportunity for attendees to establish new partnerships and collaborations, fostering a stronger maritime community in Nigeria.

Interested participants can register for the event through The OMIS website.