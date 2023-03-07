From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Omido, a serene community in Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State, is up in arms against insecurity. It is not taking the fight with levity. This is the reason it recently renovated a building and handed it over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as its office.

The project was spearheaded by the Omido Progressive Union (OPU). Its president, Mr. Debo Salako, said: “With the recent security challenges faced by people of the Kwara South Senatorial District, we put heads together. With the permission of our traditional ruler, Oba John Adeyemi, Alapa of Omido, we started the project.

“The original design of the building had to be distorted to accommodate the requests of the NSCDC to make it a standard divisional status. We started work in earnest but paucity of funds delayed its completion.

“I thank members of OPU for their doggedness in seen that the structure was completed. Amenities like light and water were provided to encourage officers stay within the town.

“I appreciate the Alapa-in-Council for constantly monitoring the project to fruition. The people should go and sleep with their eyes closed.

“The presence of NSCDC in Omido will send signals to criminal elements to keep off. I have assurances from the NSCDC that they are ready to nib in the bud or ward off any security threats to the community.

“NSCDC personnel should feel free within the community. The peace loving and accommodating people of the town are there for you. The officers should rely on us and count on our readiness to assist them anytime the need arises.”

Asiwaju of Omido, Chief Femi Aboginrin, said: “We have been bedevilled with various challenges despite our communal efforts. The road leading to the community and through to neighbouring Arandun, was built by our forefathers in the late 1940s.

“The road is, however, in a big mess now. A 15-minute trip from Oro to Omido now takes over an hour. We call on government at various levels to assist through their various Interventions. This road deserves urgent attention.

“The church and the first primary school were all done through communal efforts. The building we are donating today was built by the community to a house health centre. When the Federal Government gave us a new Primary Health Care (PHC) centre, the clinic was moved to another part of the town. That’s why we have to renovate it for the security agency.

“The secondary school was also by communal efforts. It was completed in 2010 before government came to intervene. But today, the school playing field is nothing to write home about. We have spent over N500,000 to grade the field but still not in good shape. We appeal to government to help in its completion.

“I appreciate our sons and daughters, home and abroad for their efforts in bringing developmental projects to the town. I have seen their comments on various social media. I will like to encourage them to do more for the community.

“I must not forget those who yielded to Kabeyesi’s earlier call to come home and develop the town. Buildings of various designs are springing up in the town now. I believe we can still do more.”

Representative of Commandant, NSCDC, Kwara State, Deputy Commandant Lawrence Idowu, said: “If Nigerians can emulate what communities in Kwara South Senatorial District are doing to help security outfits, crime will be minimal. No fewer than 15 communities in the district have done wonderfully to assist the corps.”

He charged other communities to emulate what Omido community did in assisting the agency. He promised to deploy more officers Omido after the general elections: “Officers to be deployed should cooperate with members of the community in stemming crimes.

“A community cannot give this much and you will not reciprocate and assist them to sleep with their eyes closed. Much more is therefore expected from the officer.”